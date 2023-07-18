A commuter was left feeling "sick" after he was charged £320 to park his car, when it normally costs £7.90.

Gareth Price, an IT consultant from Neath, goes to work in Cardiff once a week, and was hit with the bumper charge last Thursday.

He spent the next four hours trying to get through to the parking firm and "felt a bit sick because the money was taken without approval".

NCP, which issued Mr Price a refund on Monday, apologised and said a computer error was behind the problem.