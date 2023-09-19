The University of Warwick has closed a building on its campus after finding crumbling concrete.

Schools and public buildings across the UK have been affected by the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, known as Raac, a material which can become less stable over time.

A single-story humanities block at the university's Coventry campus will remain shut as a precaution while more tests are carried out.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause to a small number of people," a spokesperson said.