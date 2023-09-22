In pictures: 50 years of Skye's Sabhal Mòr Ostaig
Sabhal Mòr Ostaig - Scotland's centre for Gaelic language and culture - is 50 years old.
It was founded in Skye in 1973 by Sir Iain Noble, a businessman, landowner and Gaelic activist.
The college was first set up in a former farm steading, and over the years more modern facilities have been added to the site on the Sleat peninsula.
Today it offers Higher and further education, including PhDs, and has been described as the only facility of its kind in the world.
The centre is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.
In 2022-23, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig had a record 1,600 students learning on campus or online on full-time, part-time and short courses.
Students from all over the world sign up for the centre's courses and many go on to take up jobs in teaching, media or organisations promoting the language.
Sabhal Mòr Ostaig's Aonghas S MacLeòid said: "Sabhal Mòr Ostaig’s 50th anniversary is a testament to our enduring commitment to Gaelic language and culture.
“We look forward to the next 50 years as a leader in Gaelic learning, research and cultural opportunities: working with our partners to achieve Scotland’s wider ambitions for Gaelic as a living language and a thriving culture.”
According to the latest available census figures, more than 87,000 people in Scotland are able to speak, read or understand Gaelic.
The language and culture's biggest celebration, the Royal National Mod, takes place next month in Paisley.