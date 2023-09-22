In pictures: 50 years of Skye's Sabhal Mòr Ostaig

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig - Scotland's centre for Gaelic language and culture - is 50 years old.

It was founded in Skye in 1973 by Sir Iain Noble, a businessman, landowner and Gaelic activist.

The college was first set up in a former farm steading, and over the years more modern facilities have been added to the site on the Sleat peninsula.

Today it offers Higher and further education, including PhDs, and has been described as the only facility of its kind in the world.