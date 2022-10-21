Nursery bosses have warned a lack of staff and funding has led to a "crisis" in early years care.

Newton Flotman Pre-School, near Norwich, has closed after it could not recruit a new manager and committee members.

Lacey Douglass, early years representative on the Norfolk Schools Forum, said: "There are not the people who want to work in early years anymore."

The Department of Education said it was investing £180m in early years education over the next three years.