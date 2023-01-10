Cable thefts cause major rail signalling issues

Thameslink trains were disrupted from Monday night for several hours

Trains have been delayed by a major signalling issue after cables were stolen along a railway line.

Thameslink said the thefts took place close to Harlington, between Leagrave and Flitwick in Bedfordshire, at about 21:15 GMT on Monday night.

The signalling systems were restored by Network Rail in the early hours and services were "getting back to our planned timetable", it said.

It affected services on the Bedford to Brighton line.

"Repair works have been carried out, involving temporary equipment being installed to safely bypass the damage and restore the functions of the signalling system," she said.

"This task has now been concluded and we have worked overnight to get trains and crews back to the correct places by the morning peak hours."

