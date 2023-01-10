Cable thefts cause major rail signalling issues
- Published
Trains have been delayed by a major signalling issue after cables were stolen along a railway line.
Thameslink said the thefts took place close to Harlington, between Leagrave and Flitwick in Bedfordshire, at about 21:15 GMT on Monday night.
The signalling systems were restored by Network Rail in the early hours and services were "getting back to our planned timetable", it said.
It affected services on the Bedford to Brighton line.
✅ We're getting back to our planned timetable between Brighton, Three Bridges, London, Luton & Bedford.— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) January 10, 2023
Following disruption caused by cable theft near Harlington, only a small number of delays & cancellations remain.
To claim under Delay Repay, go tohttps://t.co/bEuo0tIgxA
"Repair works have been carried out, involving temporary equipment being installed to safely bypass the damage and restore the functions of the signalling system," she said.
"This task has now been concluded and we have worked overnight to get trains and crews back to the correct places by the morning peak hours."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external