Council to start hydrogen bin lorry trial
A Derbyshire council is to trial the use of hybrid hydrogen-powered bin lorries in a bid to reduce its emissions.
South Derbyshire District Council will start using two duel-fuel lorries in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.
The authority aims to see how the vehicles compare to their diesel counterparts by analysing data.
It is hoped that the new lorries will reduce emissions by 30%.
The council will look at data from four trucks in total, two of their old fleet, alongside a pair of modified vehicles.
The new technology will have engines which will burn a fuel mix that is 30% hydrogen and 70% diesel.
The project is joint funded by the council and D2N2 Low Carbon Growth Fund, an enterprise partnership across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
