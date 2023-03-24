Buyer found for derelict council swimming pool
A buyer has been found for a council-owned swimming pool that has stood derelict in a Leicestershire town for almost a decade.
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council announced in January it had put Oadby Swimming Pool on the market.
The facility has been surplus to requirements since Parklands Leisure Centre opened in Washbrook Lane in 2014.
The authority said money raised from the sale would be invested in a new community hub at nearby Ellis Park.
No further details have been shared about the buyer but the council previously said the pool building, along with its car park and tennis courts, were being marketed as "a prime opportunity for residential development".
It said: "In the coming months, the council will be consulting local residents and Oadby Bowling Club on how the proceeds of the sale will be invested in Ellis Park to create a brand new community hub."