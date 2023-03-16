The number of young people in Guernsey struggling to find suitable accommodation is increasing overall, a charity has said.

Action for Children, which assists people between the ages of 16 and 25, said 68 people accessed its living skills and homeless service last year - a 41% increase on 2021.

It attributed the rise to the available housing stock on the island and the worsening cost of living.

Aaron Davies, the charity's children's services manager, said homelessness in Guernsey probably took forms other than rough-sleeping.

"What we do have is young people who are sofa-surfing," he said.

"We know of young people who are occasionally sleeping in their cars, we know of young people in insecure and unsuitable housing."

Speaking about the reasons for the rise, he said: "Supply is one thing, the cost of living is another.

"If you’re talking between £800 and £1100 a month for a one bedroom flat - for young people who aren’t necessarily in high paid careers, that’s a bit of a step."

The Employment and Social Security Committee said the States was working to meet emergency housing needs.

“Homelessness may not be as obvious an issue in Guernsey as it is in other jurisdictions," a spokesperson said.

"However, it is known that there are people who do not have access to suitable accommodation.

"The States of Guernsey’s Emergency Housing Project aims to deliver outcomes that will address issues of homelessness with clear recommendations and plans for how to achieve this."

The spokesperson said the States had prioritised other housing policies including the availability of key worker housing, affordability issues and investigating the transfer of States-owned rental stock.