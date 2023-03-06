Mum of missing Nicola Payne dies

The mother of Nicola Payne, who went missing as a teenager more than 30 years ago, has died, her family has announced.

In a Facebook post, they said Marilyn Payne was a "tenacious woman who never gave up on finding her daughter and laying her to rest".

Ms Payne went missing near her parents' Coventry home on 14 December 1991 at the age of 18.

Despite years of investigation and searches by a specialist team, she has never been found.