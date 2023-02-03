Weekly drop-in sessions for islanders in Alderney to raise concerns, share ideas or make inquiries with States members will resume on 10 February.

The sessions will take place on Fridays between 11:30 and 13:30 in the Members’ Room on the Island Hall ground floor.

The sessions were launched in 2022 but temporarily suspended while newly appointed members took up their positions in the States.

A duty States member will be available for discussions about any aspect of States business.