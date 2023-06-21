In pictures: King and Queen attend Royal Ascot
Slide 1 of 12, Royal Ascot 2023 - Day One - Ascot Racecourse, The King and Queen's day at the races began with a traditional carriage procession.
1 of 12
End of image gallery
At a glance
The King and Queen have carried on Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of supporting Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot 2023 is being held from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June
Jockey Frankie Dettori, a favourite with racegoers, retires this year
In memory of her commitment to the event the Platinum Jubilee Stakes has been renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
- Published
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.