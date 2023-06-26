Thousands of people are heading home from the 53rd Glastonbury Festival, which ended on Sunday with a headline performance from Elton John.

Other festival headliners included Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses.

The clean-up is now under way as hundreds of volunteers help to remove rubbish from Worthy Farm and dismantle many of the stages.

Slow travel is expected in the area around the site as festival-goers leave.