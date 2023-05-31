Local Facebook group, Great Barr Neighbourhood Forum, included posts from several people commenting on the poor service they said they had received at the surgery with some saying they had lodged complaints.

The CQC had rated safety at the practice as "good", in July last year.

Dr Mona Sidhu, medical director of primary care for the ICB, said it had been working with the CQC following concerns about the quality of care at the surgery.

"We support the decision to suspend the contract with the existing GP Partners whilst improvements are made," she said.

“Patient safety and welfare is our top priority and we are working hard to ensure patients continue to have access to primary care services.

"Any patients who are registered at Great Barr Medical Practice will continue to access services in the same way, but they will be seen at the site by other GPs who we have bought in to caretake this contract. "

She encouraged patients to continue to come forward for treatment during the GPs' suspension, which is in place for six months.

The inspection took place on 26 and 27 April and the urgent suspension was put in place on 3 May "to protect the safety and welfare of patients and to enable improvements to be made", the ICB said.