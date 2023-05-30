The education minister has said it is important to continue with initiatives to help Jersey childrens' education after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report on recovering from loss of learning by the School Improvement and Advisory Service (SIAS) has been published, outlining progress made in 2022.

SAIS said the report, external "highlights the need to maintain the level of support and training provided" and that "gains made over the past two years will be built upon in 2023".

It said test data suggested "all groups have made progress despite the challenges of Covid-19" with work being carried out in English, maths and art.

New teachers were trained and allocated extra lessons for children who may have missed out on learning during lockdown, the document said.

As part of the work, 20,000 extra hours of one-to-one tuition were provided across the year.

The education recovery programmes' second year ran between January 2022 and December 2022, and was funded by the Government of Jersey at a cost of £1.57m.

One further funded year of interventions in 2023 will be reported on in 2024.

Deputy Inna Gardiner, Minister for Children and Education, said: “I’m pleased that the Covid-19 recovery funding has been used to create such positive opportunities and outcomes for children and young people in Jersey, and I am pleased that we have been able to continue this support during 2023."