East Sussex County Council is to spend more than £5m from its reserves on road repairs.

Cabinet members have approved the additional spending of £5.6m from reserves to pay for extra patching and drainage work.

They also voted to increase the capital programme by £5.1m, which will be funded through borrowing.

Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “Over recent winters, and in particular last winter, the weather has taken its toll on roads in East Sussex."