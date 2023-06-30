Council to dip into reserves for road repairs
- Published
East Sussex County Council is to spend more than £5m from its reserves on road repairs.
Cabinet members have approved the additional spending of £5.6m from reserves to pay for extra patching and drainage work.
They also voted to increase the capital programme by £5.1m, which will be funded through borrowing.
Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “Over recent winters, and in particular last winter, the weather has taken its toll on roads in East Sussex."
The council says the increased investment would help improve 40 miles of road and "significantly reduce the proportion of roads in East Sussex needing repair".
The local authority says it is continuing to lobby central government for better and longer-term funding for road maintenance.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.