Busking is being encouraged on the streets of Guernsey with a new initiative to lend sound equipment for free.

Two battery-powered amp set-ups will be available to musicians wishing to perform to the people of St Peter Port.

The aim of the scheme is to "improve accessibility to the arts for the community".

It is a partnership between Guernsey Arts, a not-for-profit group, and Guille-Allès Library.