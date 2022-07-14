Leicestershire County Council says it has planted more than 100,000 trees over the past year as part of a project to make the county greener.

The authority has pledged to plant 700,000 trees in the coming years - roughly one for every person in the county.

It has also set itself the target of becoming a carbon net zero county by 2045.

The council said Leicestershire was currently one of the UK's least wooded areas.