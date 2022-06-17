Foo Fighters pick Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell to play at Wembley
- Published
A 12-year-old girl has been picked by the Foo Fighters as a guest drummer for a one-off gig at Wembley Stadium.
The US rockers are staging a concert in September in tribute to their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.
The invitation is an encore for Nandi Bushell, of Ipswich, who was called up to perform with the band in Los Angeles last summer.
"It will be an honour to join you on stage... in tribute to my friend, Taylor Hawkins," she said in a video posted on Instagram.
"With these sticks he gave me, I'm going to rock harder than I've ever rocked in my entire life," she added.
"Our night will be the greatest show in rock history - this one's for you, Taylor!"
Nandi rose to fame as a nine-year-old, thanks to YouTube videos of her prodigious playing.
Earlier this month, she was on stage outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Party for the Queen's Jubilee.
Her name appears first on the alphabetical list of dozens of guests at the Foo Fighters' gig on 3 September.
The roll call of rock legends includes Queen guitarist Brian May, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher; Steward Copeland, former drummer with The Police, and singer Chrissie Hynde.
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, in London and Los Angeles, will benefit charities in the US and UK chosen by the Hawkins family, Foo Fighters said on Instagram.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk