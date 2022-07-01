The Scottish government is to be asked to approve the setting up of a short-term lets control zone for Badenoch and Strathspey.

Highland councillors voted in favour of making the bid at a meeting on Thursday.

Under the proposals, planning approval would be needed before a property could be offered as a short-term let.

The lets usually involve self-catering holiday accommodation.

Highland Council has heard of concerns over a lack of housing for people who want to live and work in the area.