Short-term lets: Approval sought for control zone
At a glance
The Scottish government is to be asked to approve a short-term lets control zone for part of the Highlands
Under the proposals for Badenoch and Strathspey, planning approval would be needed before a property could be offered as a short-term let
The lets usually involve self-catering holiday accommodation
Highland councillors have heard of concerns over a lack of housing for people who want to work in the area
- Published
The Scottish government is to be asked to approve the setting up of a short-term lets control zone for Badenoch and Strathspey.
Highland councillors voted in favour of making the bid at a meeting on Thursday.
Under the proposals, planning approval would be needed before a property could be offered as a short-term let.
The lets usually involve self-catering holiday accommodation.
Highland Council has heard of concerns over a lack of housing for people who want to live and work in the area.
Opinion split
Local views on setting up the short-term let control area are almost split down the middle, according to a consultation Highland Council held on the proposals.
Responses included suggestions it would lead to greater availability of much-needed housing, but also warnings of the impact controls would have on the local economy.
During the six-week consultation period, a total of 332 responses were received.
Out of these, 52% were from private individuals, 44% from short-term let operators/management companies and the remainder were local businesses, the Cairngorms National Park Authority and community councils.
Council officials said the results were equally split at 45% each way - with the remainder of respondents unsure.
Earlier this year, Scotland's first short-term let control zone was approved in Edinburgh.
It means any property being wholly-run for this purpose will need to apply for change of use.
The move followed concern that such lettings had exacerbated housing shortages and fuelled anti-social behaviour.