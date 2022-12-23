A council's plan to hand back the lease of an attraction which provided the backdrop for the BBC's Victorian Farm TV series has been criticised by opposition councillors.

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm was run by Shropshire Council for nearly 50 years but the local authority announced it would pay the owners more than £500,000 to end the agreement 16 years early.

If follows a drop in visitors to the attraction, near Church Stretton and a loss of £168,000 a year.

Liberal Democrat group leader Roger Evans has called for the decision to be reviewed.