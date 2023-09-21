A family hub has been set up in a children's centre to offer "one-stop shop" support.

The project in Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, is funded by £3.5m of government money and provides activities for young children and assistance from the city council, plus the NHS and volunteers.

The leader of the city council, Labour's Jane Ashworth, said early support for young families who might be struggling was important.

"We hope [it] will reduce the number of children that we've been taking into care," she said.

The provision is the first of what the council hopes will be several hubs across the city to help parents access health advice, discount food and budgeting tips.