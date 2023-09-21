Hub set up to help struggling families
At a glance
The family hub is one of several being launched in the city, thanks to government funding
Free sessions will involve activities for babies, toddlers and pre-school children
Agencies and charities will be on hand to help parents who may be in crisis
Stoke-on-Trent City Council believe such schemes will help ease pressure on children's services
A family hub has been set up in a children's centre to offer "one-stop shop" support.
The project in Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, is funded by £3.5m of government money and provides activities for young children and assistance from the city council, plus the NHS and volunteers.
The leader of the city council, Labour's Jane Ashworth, said early support for young families who might be struggling was important.
"We hope [it] will reduce the number of children that we've been taking into care," she said.
The provision is the first of what the council hopes will be several hubs across the city to help parents access health advice, discount food and budgeting tips.
Mum Talia Platt said going to such sessions inspired her with activities for her two-year-old son, adding: "The women who run the hubs are really interactive with the children, it gives me time to speak to other parents."
One of the agencies involved is charity Thrive at Five, which helps children meet their early years development targets, from speech to potty training.
Norah Minshall, early years lead at Bentilee-based Thrive at Five, said lots of parents told her they felt isolated and unsure of where to turn for help.
"What we're trying to do is give them the tools, the advice, whether they are in crisis or whether they need support with child development," she said.