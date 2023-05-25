An appeal against a council decision to block a retail scheme which included plans for a Lidl has been refused.

ML Retail wanted to build in Low Lane, Middlesbrough, near where the road crosses the A174.

It said 98 full-time jobs could have been created across nine businesses, including a supermarket, homeware store and a drive-thru.

The government's planning inspectorate concluded it was the “wrong development in the wrong place”.