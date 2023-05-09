Two men are wanted for questioning by police after £3,500 worth of beauty products were stolen from a Tesco store.

The alleged theft took place at the Waterloo Road store in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, on Thursday 20 April.

Skincare and tanning products, as well as pregnancy tests and shoe insoles, were taken from the store between 16:30 and 16:40 BST, said Dyfed-Powys Police.

The force has released a picture of the two men and has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.