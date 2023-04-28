Two men have been arrested after a man was found seriously injured in Nottingham city centre.

Officers were called to Huntingdon Street at about 07:55 BST. The injured man was taken to hospital.

Two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was thought to be an "isolated incident" but there would be an increased police presence in the area for the rest of the day.