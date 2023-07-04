"Whilst we understand the Ironman Group has its reasons for cancelling the race, we are very disappointed that we will no longer host the event," said councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture.

"There has always been a brilliant buzz around Staffordshire’s Ironman event, and we have loved the experience."

She added the event had been "a fantastic opportunity to showcase our county".

The Staffordshire route took in a swim at Chasewater Country Park, a bike ride through Cannock Chase and finished with the half marathon in Stafford town centre.

The last event took place in Staffordshire on 11 June and will not happen in 2024.

Organisers thanked the council for its "unwavering support" in helping to make the events a success.

It added it was creating a new event in Bolton for athletes to complete.