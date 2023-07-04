Triathlon tournament ending in Staffordshire
At a glance
A triathlon tournament hosted in Staffordshire for the past eight years has announced it is not continuing
The Ironman 70.3 included a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a half marathon run across the county
Thousands of athletes have taken part in the race but organisers say it is being discontinued in the county
However the organisation says it is launching a new tournament in Bolton
A triathlon tournament will no longer be held in Staffordshire after organisers discontinued the event.
The Ironman 70.3 race included a 1.9km (1 mile) swim, 90km (56 mile) bike ride and a half marathon.
The organisation holds events around the world and has held one in Staffordshire for the past eight years.
Staffordshire County Council said it was "disappointed" at the decision.
"Whilst we understand the Ironman Group has its reasons for cancelling the race, we are very disappointed that we will no longer host the event," said councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture.
"There has always been a brilliant buzz around Staffordshire’s Ironman event, and we have loved the experience."
She added the event had been "a fantastic opportunity to showcase our county".
The Staffordshire route took in a swim at Chasewater Country Park, a bike ride through Cannock Chase and finished with the half marathon in Stafford town centre.
The last event took place in Staffordshire on 11 June and will not happen in 2024.
Organisers thanked the council for its "unwavering support" in helping to make the events a success.
It added it was creating a new event in Bolton for athletes to complete.