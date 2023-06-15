Seventy tonnes of hay has been destroyed in a barn fire in Shropshire.

Three fire engines were called to the blaze in Knockin Heath, near Oswestry, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday, the fire service said.

Seven tonnes of fertiliser were also said to have been on fire in the barn, which was badly damaged.

Firefighters said they spent the night at the scene.

The blaze was contained by Thursday, with the scene undergoing a controlled burn, they added.