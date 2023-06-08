Council secures almost £4m for pothole repairs
At a glance
Hertfordshire County Council has secured almost £4m from the government's pothole fund to double the number fixed
It will also treat more than 2,000 miles (3,280km) of road to prevent more potholes from developing
The council said it is taking action during the warmer months to fix and prevent potholes across the county
A council has secured almost £4m of funding to double the number of potholes fixed and protect roads from damage before next winter.
Hertfordshire County Council, which is responsible for highways, said the money allocated from the government's pothole fund, external will pay for up to 20,000 additional repairs.
The authority said it will also treat the equivalent of more than 2,000 miles (3,280km) of road to prevent more potholes from developing.
Teams were "working hard to repair the damage caused by the winter weather", the council said.
It added that the work would take the total of repairs across the county to an expected 40,000 this year.
Councillor Phil Bibby, who is responsible for highways and transport, said the authority knew the conditions of its roads, pavements and cycleways "really matter to residents".
"We are prioritising work where it most needed and where it will have the greatest impact," he said.
"This investment will make a real difference and help us to do even more to ensure Hertfordshire has the infrastructure our communities need."
