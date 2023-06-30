Kent students receive results amid marking boycott
At a glance
The University of Kent said the marking boycott by staff had had "minimal impact"
The action by the University and College Union comes amid a dispute over pay and conditions
Some students have talked about the impact the action has had on their wellbeing
- Published
The University of Kent said all its final year students received their results this week, despite a boycott by some staff on marking exams.
The university said action by the University and College Union (UCU) had had "minimal impact" and that all students can graduate as planned.
The boycott was launched at 145 UK institutions in a dispute over pay and working conditions.
Some students said external markers being drafted in to assess their work had affected their mental health.
The boycott began on 20 April and will continue until employers make an improved offer on pay and conditions, the UCU said.
The University of Kent told the BBC that whilst all its final year students had received their results, "marking of the work on non-finalists is ongoing but is in line with normal deadlines".
A spokesperson said: "For a very small number of programmes, we used alternate markers with the appropriate qualifications, disciplinary expertise and academic integrity to help complete the marking processes."
Anna Thorne has just completed her postgraduate studies in forensic psychology at the University of Kent.
She said it had been "really hard" to have her work marked "by people who are not experts in their field".
The Canterbury-based student said: "It has been a stressful year. It has really affected my wellbeing."
Chris Cocking, from Brighton UCU, said: "I feel for the students. They're in an awful situation.
"I understand the frustration and anger they must be feeling. We don't take this action lightly."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.