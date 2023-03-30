The offender, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for 12 years with an extended licence period of four years at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Det Insp Jamie Moore, said: “This survivor was subjected to what can only be described as violent, sickening, and savage treatment by Taylor who left her with severe injuries in the street.

“I’d like to commend her for her bravery shown throughout our investigation and I hope today’s result brings her some closure.

"I also hope our work in this case reassures other victims that they can feel confident about coming forward and that Nottinghamshire Police treats rape and sexual assault extremely seriously."