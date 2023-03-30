Rapist who threatened woman with knife jailed
A violent sexual predator who repeatedly raped a woman has been jailed for 12 years.
Robert Taylor, 49, attacked the woman at a property in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in October 2022.
He threatened her at knifepoint and assaulted her, leaving her with fractured ribs and a bleed on the brain, police said.
Taylor pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and a further charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The offender, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for 12 years with an extended licence period of four years at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
He was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life.
Det Insp Jamie Moore, said: “This survivor was subjected to what can only be described as violent, sickening, and savage treatment by Taylor who left her with severe injuries in the street.
“I’d like to commend her for her bravery shown throughout our investigation and I hope today’s result brings her some closure.
"I also hope our work in this case reassures other victims that they can feel confident about coming forward and that Nottinghamshire Police treats rape and sexual assault extremely seriously."