The Lewis Foundation was created in 2016 by Lorraine and Lee Lewis, who went through more than four years of hospital visits when Mr Lewis' mother underwent cancer treatment.

The charity provides free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients in hospital every week.

Founder Lorraine Lewis said the charity's focus was on sustainability, making the most of the products that could not be used as gifts for patients, as well as "meeting the consumers' needs because times are hard".

The foundation decided to sell its surplus stock by opening pop-up shops in the Grosvenor shopping centre in 2021. On the back of the success of its pop-up shops, it has decided to open a permanent outlet.

Ms Lewis said: "People want bargain products, businesses need to get rid of their surplus stock and we need to raise funds to provide more free gift packs to adults diagnosed with cancer in hospital.

"It's a win-win model which will bring more smiles and comfort to so many people.

"As far as we know, there are no other charity shops in the county quite like ours, so we're leading the way."

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions at Evolve Estates, which owns and manages the shopping centre, said: "Positioned alongside national retailers such as Primark, Deichmann and Body Shop, The Lewis Foundation’s shop will not only be an outpost to help cancer patients across the region but will also allow the local community to get their hands on some retail bargains."

West Northamptonshire Council donated £5,000 from its Social Investment Fund to refurbish the store, which is set to open on 21 July.