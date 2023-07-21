Man dies in collision that 'saw car leave the road'
One man has died and another has been seriously injured following a collision which saw a car leave the road.
Essex Police said it involved a grey Suzuki Swift which had been driving on the London-bound carriageway of the A13, just past the Orsett Cock junction near Grays, at 20:25 BST on Thursday.
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed while officers investigated the incident and it reopened at 02:15.
Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
