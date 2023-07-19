Police have issued an appeal for information after two people were hit by a car that mounted the pavement in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to High Street West in Glossop just before 07:00 BST on 2 July.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s sustained minor injuries as a result of being struck by the black Vauxhall Corsa, Derbyshire Police said.

The force has asked anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.