Royal Cornwall Hospital makes masks compulsory again
At a glance
All staff, patients and visitors to the Cornwall's main hospitals must wear masks again.
It follows a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust said it was "already under sustained pressure".
- Published
Cornwall's hospitals have returned to compulsory mask wearing after a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The Office for National Statistics estimates about 2.3m people, or one in 30, had the virus last week.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust said the move applied to all patients, including out-patients, visitors and employees at main hospitals in Truro, Penzance and Hayle.
Kim O’Keeffe, the trust's dual chief nurse, said: "Recently, we’ve seen a rise in cases again and it’s crucial we use the tools at our disposal to help protect not only our patients, but visitors and our colleagues too."
Staff, patients, and visitors are also being asked to continue to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and use the alcohol gel provided.
Ms O'Keeffe said: "It’s important we keep a close eye on transmission rates and review and reintroduce measures when needed.
"Making mask wearing a requirement once again for staff is a decision we’ve taken at a time when we were already under sustained system pressure.
"So, to help ensure we can keep vital services running over the coming weeks and months, we are also encouraging visitors and all patients to wear a mask when visiting our sites."