Royal Cornwall Hospital makes masks compulsory again

Cornwall's hospitals have returned to compulsory mask wearing after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Office for National Statistics estimates about 2.3m people, or one in 30, had the virus last week.

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust said the move applied to all patients, including out-patients, visitors and employees at main hospitals in Truro, Penzance and Hayle.

Kim O’Keeffe, the trust's dual chief nurse, said: "Recently, we’ve seen a rise in cases again and it’s crucial we use the tools at our disposal to help protect not only our patients, but visitors and our colleagues too."