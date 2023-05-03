Local radio stations on the Isle of Man are trialling Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) for the first time.

Government-subsidised broadcaster Manx Radio is funding the three-year pilot through its commercial revenue streams.

It is set to serve the Douglas, Onchan and central areas better, where they have had limited coverage in the past.

The service has been opened up to the island's two other local stations and while Energy FM has taken up the offer, Three FM has declined to take part.