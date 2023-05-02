Parents unhappy with the school place their child has been given can appeal.

Hanan Yafaye joined the protest because she has been through the appeals process herself and said it was incredibly stressful.

She likened it to going to court.

“That’s how it felt. I had to have papers ready for four different schools, for four different appeals on four different dates.

"I had to practise in front of the mirror. I didn’t tell my son about it because I didn’t want to stress him out. I felt judged by the panel."

She said she did not understand why academies could admit children from outside Liverpool when so many children in the city were unable to get places.

A council representative said it was increasing the number of school places to try and expand parental choice.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said she had written to Schools Minister Nick Gibb regarding the matter.

In her letter she said: “There would appear to be latent discrimination in how the schools admissions code plays out and urge that this be reviewed."