Two brothers have been charged with robbery after a woman with terminal cancer was hurt when her van was stolen in a carjacking.

The victim, aged in her 50s, had arranged to sell her van after advertising it on Facebook, West Midlands Police said.

During a test drive in Bloxwich on 16 February, the vehicle was taken and she suffered leg and chest injuries.

Ben Coney, 23, and Matthew Coney, 19, have both been charged with robbery.

Matthew Coney was also charged with driving without a licence or insurance.

The pair, both from Willenhall, were given bail and were due to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on 8 June, police said.

"We continue to support the lady as she battles her life-limiting condition," Det Con Genna Allen said.