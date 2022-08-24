Police have seized and destroyed a "death trap" homemade scooter, which had its fuel tank held in place with shoe laces.

Officers said they received numerous complaints about a male rider on the scooter in Creswell, Derbyshire, on 19 August.

When it was stopped and the rider was detained, police were shocked to find the DIY scooter had its fuel tank secured with shoe laces and cable ties.

The rider was reported for riding with no insurance and no licence, and was also found to be in possession of cannabis, said Derbyshire Police.