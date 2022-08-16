Caithness health campaigners optimistic of changes
At a glance
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he has held a constructive meeting with Caithness health campaigners
Caithness Health Action Team has long been calling for improvements to services in its area
Local maternity facilities are high among its concerns
Campaigners say many pregnant women have to give birth in a hospital more than 100 miles away in Inverness
Campaigners say they are optimistic of improvements to health services in the north Highlands following a meeting with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Caithness Health Action Team (Chat) has concerns about maternity facilities and believe there has been a centralisation of other services.
The maternity unit at Caithness General Hospital in Wick was downgraded to a midwife-led community maternity unit in 2016.
Chat said the move had led to many pregnant women in the area having to travel more than 100 miles (160.9km) to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to have their babies.
Mr Yousaf said it had been a constructive meeting and he would be in touch with Chat about the points it had raised.
The health secretary said: "I am really grateful for the campaigners for making time for me.
"They very helpfully brought a new mother along and it was really helpful to hear from her some of the challenges for expectant mothers and families in terms of travel."
Chat said it was feeling "very optimistic" that changes could now be possible.