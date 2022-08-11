Firefighters dealing with a suspected arson case at an industrial site in north Nottinghamshire will be on site "for several more days".

Crews were called to a scrapyard on an industrial site in Ranskill at about 10:25 BST on 5 August, with hundreds of tyres catching fire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was still creating "a significant smoke plume" blowing towards the town, and urged residents to keep doors and windows closed.

Police have said they will launch a full investigation once the fire is fully dealt with.