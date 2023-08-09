A taxi driver who failed to tell a council he had previously had a licence revoked has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Mohammed Mirza Noor lost his taxi licence with Leicester City Council in 2015 for plying for trade - picking up customers without a booking.

He then obtained a fresh licence with Blaby District Council in Leicestershire in 2016 - which was renewed in 2019 - after stating he had never been refused a licence or held a licence with another authority.

The 51-year-old, from Leicester, revealed the truth when he came to renew in 2022 and on Wednesday was sentenced at Leicester Magistrates' Court to 100 hours of unpaid work.