London Underground passengers were left bewildered when their train accidentally pulled into an old abandoned station during a regular journey.

The eastbound Jubilee line service had been travelling from Green Park to Westminster on Sunday when it stopped at the Jubilee branch of Charing Cross Tube station, which has been out of use since 1999.

One passenger told the BBC when the train came into the station "I noticed that Westminster station looked unusual and as the train slowed, I noticed the roundels said Charing Cross and not Westminster".

Transport for London (TfL) said the mishap was the result of a "miscommunication".