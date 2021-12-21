The government has set a target to reduce the number of fatal and serious road accidents by 50% in Jersey by 2032.

The Island Road Safety Review, external makes the recommendation, along with appointing a road safety co-ordinator and a road safety officer.

In 2019, 283 people were injured in 256 collisions in the island.

Emergency services, the chair of the Jersey Road Safety Panel, Chefs de Police and DVS officers were among those consulted during the review.

Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis said: “This structural review represents a significant milestone in our work to make Jersey’s roads safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"We are now looking to set these ambitious targets to ensure we continue to move in the right direction."