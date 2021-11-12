Could cranes fly again in the Cairngorms?
A conservation project hopes to reintroduce Eurasian cranes to wetlands in the UK's largest national park.
The birds were once widespread across the UK, but had died out by the late 1500s due to hunting and habitat loss.
The Cairngorms Cranes project has spent the past year planning a successful reintroduction.
It hopes to provide an update on its work in the new year.
'Trumpeting' call
The birds have previously been reintroduced to parts of south east England.
Adult Eurasian crane, also known as the common crane, stand more than a metre (3ft) tall and have a wingspan of more than 2m (6ft).
The birds have a loud "trumpeting" call and feed on berries, insects and small birds and mammals.
The Cairngorms National Park is already home to captive Eurasian cranes with the birds kept in an enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig.
In the wild, the species is found across continental Europe and Asia.
Cairngorms Cranes involves several organisations including Scotland: The Big Picture, Cairngorms National Park Authority and Findhorn-based Trees for Life.
Public body NatureScot and the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust have advisory roles.