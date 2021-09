A life-size cardboard cut-out of a police officer has been stolen from outside a school in the Highlands.

It had been tied to a lamppost to deter drivers from speeding near Reay Primary School in the Caithness village of Reay, near Thurso.

Police Scotland said the cut-out was taken some time between 10:00 and 16:00 last Friday.

The force has appealed for information.