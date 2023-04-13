Woman falls from building on to pedestrian below
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a building and on to a pedestrian in north London.
The female pedestrian was also taken to hospital after being injured in High Road, Wood Green, on Wednesday afternoon.
She is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.
The Met Police said it was trying to contact the women's families and inquiries were "ongoing".
Images posted to social media showed several emergency services vehicles outside The Mall Shopping Centre.
Surrounding roads were closed but have since re-opened.
