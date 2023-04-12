National Stone Centre's £6.5m plans approved

Plans for a £6.5m visitor attraction at the National Stone Centre in Derbyshire have been approved.

Derbyshire Dales District Council approved the plans for a new discovery centre, museum, cafe, shop and children's playground at the centre in Wirksworth.

The plans, which also include offices and an exhibition space, were put forward by the centre and the Institute of Quarrying.

The application was unanimously approved but concerns were raised over sewage disposal at the site at the meeting on Tuesday.