A man who imprisoned and tortured his victim for 20 hours has been jailed for 12 years.

James Brinkworth, 32, beat, tortured and threatened a man in his flat in Packhorse Road, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Warwick Crown Court heard how the ordeal started at 22:30 GMT on 6 October, when the victim was prevented from leaving his assailant's home.

Brinkworth pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment and a second charge of assault and ABH.