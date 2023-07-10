Cannabis farm worth £100,000 discovered
A large cannabis farm worth about £100,000 has been found at an address on Teesside, police said.
Officers, acting on a tip-off, raided an address in Victoria Road in Thornaby on Saturday.
Cleveland Police said there was no-one there at the time and inquiries were ongoing.
A force spokesman said several drugs farms had been dismantled in the area in recent weeks.
Sgt Darren Williamson said: "The public should be assured that we will act on information that is provided to us.
"And those involved in criminal activity should be assured that while we may not get to visit you today or we may not get to visit you tomorrow, we will get to visit you sometime soon.”
