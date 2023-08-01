Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on a Devon road, police have confirmed.
The collision, involving a car and a motorbike, happened on the B3362 at Lamerton, near Tavistock, at about 13:15 BST, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Crews from South Western Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were also called to the scene.
Police said the road remained shut following the crash.
