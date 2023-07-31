A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering two men in Sligo in the Republic of Ireland last year.

Yousef Palani with an address at Markievicz Heights in Sligo pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in the town on 10 April, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to murdering Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road in Sligo, on 12 April, 2022.

Palani also pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious harm to another man, Anthony Burke, at Cleveragh Road, Sligo, on 9 April, 2022.

Palani had been due to go on trial on 13 November. However, he will now be sentenced on 23 October when victim impact evidence will also be heard.